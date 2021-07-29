Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Tom Dumoulin, silver and an even bigger triumph: winning over his own mental demons

All the lights of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games They point to Simone Biles and her naturalness to announce that she suffers from mental health problems and that prioritizes their well-being before revalidating their Olympic golds and once again being the great world star of an Olympic event. A few hours after the American gymnast surprised the world, the Dutch Tom Dumoulin couldn’t contain his excitement at the finish line of the Fuji circuit after the conclusion of the time trial where the silver medal was hung, thus revalidating the same metal that he achieved five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

For the past few months I had no idea whether or not this would be possible. I tried to enjoy the process as much as I could and it worked really well. For me it’s a silver with a gold edge (Tom Dumoulin)

Unlike Biles, Tom Dumoulin He announced almost alone and out of season that he needed a parenthesis to disconnect from professional cycling. On January 23 of this year and in agreement with his team, the Jumbo-Visma, he decided to stop competing without setting a definite date for a hypothetical lap.

The cause? In this sense, he left a clear and brutally honest message just as Biles stated that he had to fight his “internal demons.” Tom Dumoulin stopped performing at the highest level since a crash in the early stages of the 2019 Giro d’Italia that forced him to retire. In that season he returned to compete but always far from the best, although he ended up signing for the main team in his country to be the top star. Huge expectations for the only rider who in 2018 was able to stand up to the best Chris Froome on a great lap. He was second in the Giro d’Italia after him, weeks later he repeated that same result in the Tour de France after Geraint Thomas and in the World Time Trial he was silver, only behind a superior Rohan Dennis.

Dressed in Jumbo-Visma and with the 2020 Tour de France as his maximum goal, Dumoulin made a crack at the first change and from there he dedicated himself to working for a Primoz Roglic who lost the race to Pogacar in the last time, also leaving a devastating image with Wout Van Aert when they saw that the young Slovenian entered the finish line destroying the time and dreams of their leader. The Dumoulin’s ultimate sporting sag It was in La Vuelta, where, lacking in legs and motivation, he abandoned the first few changes, being his last competition before the announcement of that retirement from professional cycling.

“I’m sorry I have a lot of pressure to perform but in the process I forgot a bit about myself. I forgot what I really want from this sport and from my future. I don’t have a clear answer, “Dumoulin said, adding: “I feel really good to take this step and I feel very supported.” In this way, he naturally made those mental problems that prevented him from performing visible, a premature withdrawal like the one made a short time before by the German Marcel Kittel, who left professional cycling at the peak of his career being the best sprinter of the moment.

Dumoulin did not stop training even though he did not know if he would compete again and while entertaining he left an image for hope, watching the peloton pass during the Amstel Gold Race from the very door of his house. It seemed like he wanted to go back, but he still seemed lost. A short time later, the Jumbo-Visma appointed his successor in the team line-up for the Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard, who finally and against the odds was second and a few weeks into the main race in the world, both he and the team announced their return to professional cycling. This could not be better, as he won a stage in the Tour of Switzerland to show that he was fit and that his ambition to repeat the Olympic medal in the time trial was not a bluff and, far from it, an unattainable goal for him.

His tears at the finish line before receiving his medal were more than justified: Dumoulin left behind those ‘demons’ that haunted him and aside from metal, he won his most important career. Show yourself and everyone that you can get out of that bump and perform at your best again to get back to the top.

