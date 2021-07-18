Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo 2020 will bring fans to stadiums through technology

To do this, the organizers plan to project videos made by fans on the screens at the competitive venues to encourage them. In this way, Bach hopes “Create a competition not only among athletes, but also among fans in their countries.”

Another resource will be the use of “immersive” audio tracks created from the voices and other sounds recorded in previous Olympic Games, so that athletes “feel that you are in an Olympic stadium and feel surrounded by spectators and supporters”, He said.

To some athletes, whose number will be limited “for logistical reasons”, they will be allowed to meet friends, families and fans live right after finishing their tests “to have that emotional, inspiring bond with those who are close to them”, added the highest representative of the IOC.

These initiatives are in addition to others previously announced by Tokyo 2020, including a mobile application to follow competitions and digitally monitor the event, or the establishment in Tokyo of the so-called Olympic Agora, where various activities related to sports and sports will be developed. culture.

Bach announced these projects with the remaining six days until the opening of the next Tokyo Games, where the local authorities have decided not only to dispense with spectators in the stadiums, but to cancel all the areas for fans that were planned in the capital area (where concentrate most of the competitions) due to an increase in cases of covid-19.

