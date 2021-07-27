Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Time for Sherazadishvili, a double world champion for Olympic glory

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili, a native of Tbilisi (Georgia), arrived in Spain at the age of 14, in 2010, motivated by the sacrifice of his parents, who left their native country to facilitate the reconciliation of their two children with studies, of Niko in Judo and of his brother in the beautiful game, soccer. It is clear that the decision was correct, as far as the Spanish judoka is concerned. It was upon his arrival in Madrid when he began to take this martial art professionally.

But nevertheless, it was not until 2014 when he acquired Spanish nationality, essential to be able to compete in our country. To be part of the Georgian national team, he had to spend a lot of time in his native country, something incompatible with his academic training. After becoming nationalized, it was not long before he began to reap successes, the result of talent and work. that it was already giving off at that time. European and junior world medal as a prelude to the rough diamond that had to be polished for his definitive leap to the absolute professional elite.

At 22 years old, and perhaps prematurely for his age, Sherazadishvili achieved her first world championship. It was in 2018 in Baku, in the category of -90 kilos, which is where you compete. He beat Cuban Iván Felipe Silva in the final, with an ‘ippon de uchi mata’ in overtime, after the end of the regulation period each with a ‘wazari’. An invaluable success for Spanish judo. To get an idea, no one has achieved the intercontinental title for Spain in the discipline of Judo since Isabel Fernández, in Paris in 1998.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

However, the best was yet to come with his triumph just a few months ago again in the World Cup. It was in Budapest after beating Davlat Bobonov, an Uzbek judoka, in the final, also with an ippon in extra time. A victory that only confirms its real options of being able to hang the gold in Tokyo. And it is that Niko has also been known to lift in difficult moments, such as in the unexpected defeat in 2019 against the French Alex Clerget, which left him out of the medals.

Trained in the Madrid school of Brunete by the hand of Joaquín Ruiz ‘Quino‘, Sherazadishvili’s life is entirely linked to sport. With his family thousands of miles away, since he only lives with his mother after the death of his father in 2017 and the return of his brother to Georgia after failing to succeed in football due to ankle problems, Nikoloz’s sacrifice well deserves the award of an Olympic gold that would be the icing on his great career, and even more so being so young. Emulate Miriam Blasco, gold medal at the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games is not something that scares the Spanish judoka, who he is very ambitious and motivated for the olympic event, a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I have no doubt, I will be an Olympic champion

“Before winning you have to imagine it and you have to believe it, I have no doubt that I am going to be an Olympic champion.” An athlete who is not afraid of anything and who hopes to play a great role in Tokyo, achieving at least one medal and why not, that the metal is gold. A double world champion who dreams of Olympic glory for a country that welcomed him in search of his greatest illusion. Be an Olympic champion.

