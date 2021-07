Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | This is the Ariake Gymnastics Center, where Simone Biles wants to make history

Antonio Arenas, Eurosport’s special envoy to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, shows us the Ariake Gymnastics Center from within. The enclosure will house all the gymnastics tests and it is where you can enjoy one of the great stars of world sport: Simone Biles.

00:00:32, 39 minutes ago