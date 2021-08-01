Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | This is how Pau Gasol lives the victory of Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández

Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández They have signed a new page in Olympic history. Their victory in the mixed pit final has made them the first champions of a test that has premiered on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program and has confirmed them as a perfect team.

With the experience of Gálvez and Fernández from London 2012 and Rio 2016 for both, plus that of Beijing 2008 for him, together with a curriculum with world and European titles that place both at number 3 in the world ranking, Gálvez and Fernández have added quality and they have exhibited it to climb to the top of the podium.

