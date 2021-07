Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | This is a day in the Villa with Marina González: Hard training before the premiere

Marina González once again shared through her social networks how her day to day is at the Tokyo Olympic Village. On this occasion, the gymnast showed us the eating facilities, the relevant tests that athletes have to take, the training sessions carried out and their jersey to compete in these Olympic Games.

