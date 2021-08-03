Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | There you have your moment, Teresa: Finally on the podium with an Olympic medal – Canoa / Kayak Aguas Tranquilas video

Canoe / Kayak Calm Waters

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Here is your moment, Teresa: Finally on the podium with an Olympic medal

The Spanish paddler Teresa Portela hung on this Tuesday, August 3, the silver medal in the K1-200 of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the sixth that the Galician disputed and the first in which she has achieved the valuable medal. After so many attempts, he finally has his precious Olympic medal. It is the eighth for the delegation that adds one gold, four silver and three bronzes.

00:05:58, 17 minutes ago