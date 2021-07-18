Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The Spanish delegation heads to Tokyo full of illusion

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

Throughout noon on Saturday, the Spanish delegation has been seen parading through the Barajas airport to fly to Tokyo and begin his career in the Olympic Games in what will be a trip full of ambition and illusion. The COE confirmed that the entire expedition will be made up 321 athletes, seven more than originally enlisted for last-minute assignments, with 184 men and 137 women.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, gathered the expedition in Moncloa to wish them every success and at the same time praised the example of overcoming and resistance that he believes they have shown during the coronavirus pandemic. Spain comes with confidence to reap a good number of medals and attack even the historical record, the 22 medals of the unforgettable Olympic Games of Barcelona 92.

