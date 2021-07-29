Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The President of Belarus: “Ours do not win because they do not go hungry”

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

Questioning the reasons why Belarus invests so much in its athletes, Lukashenko was blunt: “I say it often: do you know why sometimes we do not win in sports? Some say that there are problems in education. But what happens is that they do not go hungry”he declared.

The Belarusian president criticized that the Government is so condescending to all its athletes: “Why are the results so different? Because they know that if they win at the Olympics or a World Cup, it means they will have everything. If they don’t win, they will have to wander around and get their bread.”Lukashenko revealed angrily, who in turn regretted that the financing did not reflect results. “I am not against that if someone is talented and brought glory and medals to the country, they receive everything, but the true athlete who brings good results must live well. The rest must aspire to it and then they will have good results “, specific.

Tokyo 2020

What you cannot miss about the Games on day 7 (Thursday, July 30)

2 HOURS AGO

At the World Cup, some footballers received large amounts of money. So what do their wives want to work for? “

A CALL TO SHORT TERM CHANGES

Lukashenko mentioned Norway as a country that does not pay its athletes, calling it “an honor” and did not forget the national football team, for which he did not dedicate good words: “At the World Cup, some footballers received large amounts of money. What do their wives want to work for then? They are sitting with their fingers on their iPhones. And they are all opponents”, he expressed.

His conclusion was vehement and he expects a change in the future of the Olympic championship: “We have forgotten that the country and the people want to see athletes with medals”, commented when defending that Belarus should concentrate on supporting sports disciplines and teams with the ability to bring results. “It is a social sphere that requires serious reform”Lukashenko warned.

FOLLOW ALL THE SPORTS UPDATES ON THE EUROSPORT APP

Tokyo 2020

Thomas Bach, in Eurosport’s ‘The Cube’: “The Paris 2024 Games will be the most inclusive”

3 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

▶ ️🏅 What you missed this morning: Second gold for Dressel and final for Nico García

9 HOURS AGO