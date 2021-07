Mountain bike

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The most viral of Tokyo 2020: The phrase that made Valero fly towards the bronze medal

David Valero’s assistant did not hesitate to encourage the cyclist on the last lap of the Mountain Bike circuit shouting “David, I shit in D … Remember your son! You are going to make history, let’s go!” Spanish finished the test in third position, after a historic comeback, and got the bronze medal, second metal for the Spanish delegation.

00:00:07, 43 minutes ago