Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The medal table has no age: From the teenager Nishiya to the fifty-year-old Al-Rashidi

Skateboarding not only made history by holding its first women’s Olympic competition, but it also left the youngest podium in the history of the Olympic Games. The Japanese Momiji Nishiya, only 13 years old, Brazilian Rayssa Leal, with the same age, and Japanese Funa Nakayama, 16 years old, were the three teenagers who hung the medals. held this Sunday at the Ariake Skate Park, they became the best of the eight finalists classified for the final in the street category.

The victory of Nishiya It was just a day after the gold obtained by his compatriot Yuto Horigome also in skateboarding. With a score of 15.26 that took her to the top in the final, the young woman will turn 14 on August 30. “I am very happy to have become the youngest (Japanese Olympic champion) in my first Olympic Games. As I was so happy, tears came to my eyes. I was nervous in the first race, but then no”Nishiya detailed.

Rayssa Leal, Momiji Nishiya, Funa Nakayama

FROM NISHIYA TO AL-RASHIDI, A 44 YEAR OLD OCEAN

On the other hand, at the other end of the Asian continent, the Tokyo medal table has a loophole for Abdullah Al-Rashidi, 57. Originally from Kuwait, several curiosities precede this almost 60-year-old who has won the bronze medal in clay pigeon shooting. And it is that the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital are, neither more nor less, the seventh consecutive who carries behind his back representing his country since 1996.

Active since 1989, it took over three gold medals at the World Shooting Championships in 1995, 1997 and 1998, as with one of bronze in 2011. A track record that completes with six gold and three silver medals at the Asian Shooting Championships and others two golds and one silver at the Asian Games.

However, his advanced age is not the only thing that stands out about the figure of Al-Rashidi. And it is that, in the past Rio Olympics in 2016, had to compete under the condition of independent olympic athlete by banning the IOC from Kuwait’s participation in the Olympic championships for government interference in the sport. An edition in which he obtained the bronze medal to the detriment of the Ukrainian Mikola Milchev, whom he beat in the direct duel for the medal.

By having then restricted the clothing of his national team, Al-Rashidi had the genius or daring (or both in equal parts) of wear the Arsenal soccer jersey during the tournament. Despite not being a supporter of the London team, as he admitted, the Kuwaiti gesture was spread by the media, being perceived then as a funny anecdote.

Now, close to turning 58 on August 21, his bronze becomes the admiration of all. And for all, even his rivals must be included, since the winner of the gold medal in this edition, the Indian Garan narang, winked at him by posting on social media: “Take a bow. Age is just a number.”. And at least Abdullah Al-Rashidi certifies it.

