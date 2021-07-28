Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The latest in Games technology: The robot that does not miss a basket – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The Latest in Gaming Technology: The Robot That Doesn’t Miss a Basket

It is called Cue, it has been designed by Toyota for these Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It is a robot that pulls from where it never fails. According to its creators, thanks to the 3D mapping algorithms it makes, they allow you to know exactly what shot to make to always score. Although it seems like a futuristic thing, this video is a clear example that you can put it from any position.

00:00:20, 15 minutes ago