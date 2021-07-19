Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The Japanese suit Carlos Arévalo and Saúl Craviotto dined in

The canoeists Saul Craviotto Y Carlos Arevalo They have already spent the first night at the Olympic Village in Tokyo and feel at home. Both athletes have been protagonists in social networks after they went down to dinner in a traditional Japanese suit, which caused laughter from everyone in the dining room.

The standard bearer Saul Craviotto and his partner Carlos Arevalo will debut in the Olympic Games on August 2 at dawn and they are two of the clearest options to obtain a medal for the Spanish team.

