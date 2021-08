Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The fall of Lewandowski that penalized Jesús Gómez in a very accident race

Jesús Gómez, in the absence of claims, was eliminated in the 1,500-meter test after being involved in two falls during a very accident race. The first of them, after dodging the Pole Marcin Lewandowski, and shortly after he came face to face with the Qatari Abdirahman Hassan, who was also on the ground. The Burgos arrived twelfth with 3: 47.27.

00:00:33, an hour ago