Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The dramatic attempt by Echevarría after the Tentoglou jump that ‘stole’ the gold – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The dramatic attempt of Echevarría after the jump of Tentoglou that ‘stole’ the gold

Miltiadis Tentoglou, champion of Europe, sentenced with his last jump, 8.41 meters, the Olympic length final that until that moment had been a mere Cuban duel between Juan Miguel Echevarría and Maykel Massó, both injured and resigned to hang the others medals. Echevarría tried as a last resort but had to stop in the middle of the race in a true final drama.

