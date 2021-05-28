Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The dilemma of some Olympic moms: choosing between breastfeeding … or the Games

Updated 05/27/2021 – 10:20

It is not easy to reconcile work life and motherhood for women who in recent decades They have mostly been incorporated into the world of employment, but when these mothers are elite athletes and must compete in the Olympic Games that are going to take place in the context of a global pandemic, this challenge multiplies exponentially.

Because, although decades ago it was something unusual, in Tokyo many athletes who have been mothers will participate, some of them in this same Olympic cycle. Used to traveling with their families to the championships, this time the restrictions of entry of foreign travelers to the Japanese capital Due to COVID protocols it further complicates this reconciliation.

In fact, there are athletes, like Serena Williams, who this inability to travel with their little girl has practically dissuaded her from being in Tokyo. “I never went more than 24 hours without my daughter, so it’s a very good question,” he answered reporters at the last tournament in Rome. “There are numerous reasons for making one or the other decision, but so far I have not given much thought to Tokyo.

The problem, however, is exacerbated when the athlete is still breastfeeding her daughter, as is the case with the American marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk. Zoe is barely four months old and so Tuliamuk formally requested that her fiancé, Tim Gannon, and their baby be allowed to accompany her to Tokyo, but still has no answer. “If I’m going to do my best, she will have to be with me, and I hope she is. I’m still breastfeeding Zoe and I can’t imagine she’s not with me,” he said in ‘The Washington Post’.

Alyson Felix, who seeks to compete in her fifth Games, has also been a mother in this Olympic cycle. It will be the first Games since his daughter Camryn was born. “It is what gives me the strength to seek classification,” said Felix a few weeks ago. “I always imagined Cammy would be there in Tokyo. But obviously no one knew a pandemic was coming.”

Soccer player Alex Morgan has a daughter, Charlie, who turned one this month, and he also referred to the possibility that he may not be able to be with the little girl in Japan. “I still have high hopes of having my daughter with me,” Morgan told US media. “It is important to allow mothers the option of having their children with them when they compete. If a child is less than 1 2 years old, it is possible that he is still breastfeeding.”