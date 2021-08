Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘The Cube’, with Tomas Bach: “Tokyo is being a unique experience ‘

Tomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, was visiting ‘The Cube’ at Eurosport. He loved this new technology and assured that the Tokyo 2020 Games are being a unique experience for everyone, despite the absence of public. They have done everything possible to offer the best competition possible.

00:04:09, 14 minutes ago