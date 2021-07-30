Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The condom that gave Jessica Fox the bronze medal

Seeing is believing what happened to Jessica Fox. The Australian had to use a condom to fix your kayak and to be able to compete in the K1 slalom modality.

In an image that she herself has shared on her Instagram profile, she is seen someone from your team doing the repair on the kayak so they can adjust the carbon piece that was loose. After this he had no qualms, and it seems that with the problem more than solved with this ingenious solution, in hang the bronze medal.

In addition to this medal, Fox leaves the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with another medal, gold in individual C1.

