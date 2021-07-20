Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | The Birth of the Modern Olympic Games: Coubertin’s Dream

The history of the birth of the Olympic movement cannot be understood without the impulse of the French aristocrat, pedagogue and historian, Pierre de Coubertin. From his early studies he was always concerned about the education of the youngest in his country, especially in terms of the integration of physical activity. But what began as a way for the sport to be present among French children, came to have a great international impact, thanks in part to a historical mitigation.

The start of archaeological excavations in Olympia, which would take place between 1875 and 1881, lit the wick in the thinking of the baron, who was already fully captivated by the possibility of re-giving life to the Olympic Games, as they were understood in classical culture, and that they were banned in 393 AD Although the idea was not really lost at all, having some precedent before the first edition was launched in 1894. This was the case of the Much-Wenlock Games, which had been held in England since 1852 on the initiative of Dr. William Penny Brookes, who came into contact with Coubertin, making him aware of the existence of different sporting events in Athens in the second middle of the 19th century.

But the thought in the head of Pierre de Coubertin had come before, in his school days, thanks to the teachings of his teacher of classical subjects at the Jesuit college in Paris, Father Caron, being in 1892 when he first gave to know his plan to resurrect such an important appointment, with the aim that the ideals of harmony between body and mind were reborn within the population, especially among the youngest.

Tokyo 2020

Ricky: “We have to get a lot of positives out of this tour”

12 HOURS AGO

Two years later, a congress was held at the Sorbonne University that would eventually bring the Games back to life. On June 18, 1894, the first edition was approvedAlthough at first the date and the chosen city did not have in their plans the Greek appointment, Coubertin pretending that it was Paris in 1900, on the occasion of the Universal Exhibition that was planned in the French capital. Finally, because it was believed that six years were too long for the thought born at that time not to die, it was decided to take the Olympic Games to Athens.

The Athens Games in danger

Demetrius Bikelas In this sense, he was a key figure in shaping the decision, being in charge of leading the organizing committee after proposing Athens as the venue and elected as the first president of the International Olympic Committee. The Greek was the delegate of his country in the congress that gave life to the Olympism, since he was based in France and encountered more than one problem in order to start the event, especially in terms of political instability, but above all economic .

The celebration of the Games in Athens was in question above all because of the problems in the government that reigned in a country that had achieved independence in 1829 and was in a very precarious economic situation. Prince Constantine was its main supporter, although after learning that the cost estimate made by Coubertin did not quite correspond to reality, Bikelas had to seek financing in order to be able to face the heavy outlay that the Hellenic country had ahead of it.

The Panatinaikon Stadium, site of the 1896 Athens Olympic Games

Image Source: .

It was a Greek businessman who shelved the money problem with an altruistic donation of around 1,000,000 drachmas. Thanks to the gesture of millionaire George Averoff, it was possible to reform the Panatinaikón stadium, with a capacity for about 80,000 spectators, which led the organization to erect a statue in his honor, and allowed it to reach the budget of more than 3.5 million drachmas (a little less than half a million dollars), which was what the Games ended up costing.

Athens 1896, a reality

On April 6, 1896, the first Olympic Games of the Modern Era were kicked off in Athens and that date was chosen for two reasons. The first, to be Easter Monday, the second, to commemorate the anniversary of Greek independence, which took place in 1829. The opening ceremony lacked the traditional lighting of the torch, which would be incorporated later, and it was King George I the one in charge of starting such an important historical event.

Spiridon Louis with his gold medal from the 1896 Athens Games Olympic marathon

Image Source: .

241 athletes, all of them men, belonging to 14 different countries, made up the group of first Olympic athletes in history, all amateurs, who were distributed throughout the nine sports that made up the program in Athens in 1896. Athletics, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, swimming, tennis and shooting that encompassed a total of 43 disciplines in which the medals were distributed.

Several athletes went down in the history of the first Games but only one premiered the medal table in the form of a gold medal, the American athlete James B. Connolly, which prevailed in the triple jump. His best technique allowed him to beat the Greeks who a priori had more options to achieve victory, however, the North American had the great honor of inaugurating his metal harvest for the United States.

However, two names within the disciplines pertaining to athletics stand out above the others, when the Athens 1896 edition comes to mind, the local marathoner Spiridon Louis and the American sprinter Thomas burke. The first has been his great feat despite his small stature and the halo of mystery that has always surrounded him after the victory, the second became famous for winning the 100 meters using a four-support start, more in line with the one performs today, and that at that time was classified as uncomfortable.

The exit to four supports of Thomas Burke, winner of the 100 meters in the Olympic Games in Athens 1896

Image Source: .

From Spiridon Louis it is not really known what his job was, although it is claimed that he was a shepherd, water carrier or messenger. Perhaps the latter is the one that adds the most epic to the fact that a Greek covered in the shortest time the distance that separates Marathon from Athens, as Philipides did to announce victory over the Persians, according to classical mythology. This story inspired the creation of a test that elevated the Hellenic long distance runner as the great hero of his country at the Games, being the only gold won in athletics for his delegation.

But the most successful athlete of the first edition was the gymnast and wrestler Carl Schuhmann which won up to four gold medals. The German climbed to the top of the podium in colt jump, parallel bars, high bar and Greco-Roman wrestling. Interestingly, he also participated in weightlifting and some disciplines within athletics, but could not get on the podium.

Arnold Guttmann, though mostly known as Alfréd Hajós, was the first Olympic swimming champion, a sport that in 1896 was celebrated in the open waters of the Mediterranean and that would probably leave one of the best-known phrases of the Athens Games, explaining that he managed to win thanks to his desire not to die drowned. The harsh conditions they had to endure in the 1,200-meter test, when the Hungarian was only 18 years old, led him to really fear for his life, “my desire to live was greater than my desire to win,” he declared at the end. To the question of King George I where he had learned to swim like this, his answer was also very simple, “in the water.” It was also gold in the 100 meters.

Georgios Tsitas and Carl Schuhmann, Greco-Roman wrestling finalists at the 1896 Athens Olympic Games

Image Source: .

The event was a real success, and despite the fact that the Greeks wanted the Games to always be held on their territory as was the case in ancient times, the maxim was imposed that the venue should rotate, with Paris in 1900 being the next city to host them. . The 1896 Athens Olympic Games laid the foundations for the largest and most important event in terms of sport that exists today, which began as Pierre de Coubertin’s dream and which will see its 32nd edition in Tokyo 2020. An event that has transcended the barriers of the merely physical and of the competition and that every four years paralyzes the world.

Tokyo 2020

The highest paid athletes to participate in the Games

13 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

The Japanese suit Carlos Arévalo and Saúl Craviotto dined in

15 HOURS AGO