Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Zverev-Chardy recap: overwhelming victory to meet Djokovic (6-4, 6-1)

The German Zverev beat the French Chardy in two sets 6-4 and 6-1 in just over an hour to get into the semi-finals of the men’s team at these Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. The German tennis player swept the French in the second set and gave no surprise option. Zverev faces Novak Djokovic, who easily beat Nishikori (6-2, 6-0), for a place in the final.

00:01:27, 22 minutes ago