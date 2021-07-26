Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Video Summary Djokovic-Struff: With Davidovich on the horizon (6-4, 6-3) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Video Summary Djokovic-Struff: With Davidovich on the horizon (6-4, 6-3)

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic beat German Jan-Lennard Struff (6-4, 6-3) in Tokyo 2020 and will face Alejandro Davidovich in the third round. The Serbian did not give his rival a choice, who could not do anything against the world number one. Nole was far superior to the German and continues to set his sights on Olympic gold. Davidovich, who defeated Millman, will try to find the epic.

00:02:45, 3 hours ago