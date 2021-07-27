Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Video summary Alison van Uytvanck-Garbiñe Muguruza: A sweeping quarters (4-6, 1-6) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Video summary Alison van Uytvanck-Garbiñe Muguruza: A sweeping quarters (4-6, 1-6)

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, seventh seed of the Olympic tennis tournament, qualified for the quarterfinals this Tuesday by defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 6-4 and 6-1, minutes after the elimination of the great hope Japanese, Naomi Osaka. Muguruza dominated the match from start to finish and will face Donna Vekic or Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

00:01:24, 11 hours ago