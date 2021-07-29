Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | VIDEO Medvedev’s frustration, he bursts the racket and throws it into the stands – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | VIDEO Medvedev’s frustration, bursts the racket and throws it into the stands

The Russian tennis player fell to Pablo Carreño in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles tournament, he is left with no options to fight for the medals. At the end of the match, Medvedev paid all his frustrations with the racket and ended up busting it aggressively against the court. Daniil had already starred in a viral word the chair umpire in reference to the heat of Tokyo.

00:00:31, an hour ago