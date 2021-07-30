Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Vesnina / Karatsev-Stojanovic / Djokovic: The doubles bullet also went away (7-6 and 7-5) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Vesnina / Karatsev-Stojanovic / Djokovic: The doubles bullet also went away (7-6 and 7-5)

Novak Djokovic was also eliminated in the mixed doubles modality along with Stojanovic after falling in straight sets (7-6 and 7-5) against Vesnina and Karatsev. The Serbian had just lost his option to win the gold medal in the singles table against Zverev, so he says goodbye to his goal of winning the gold in the Games. However, he has the option of bronze in both modalities.

00:01:29, 4 minutes ago