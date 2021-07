Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Silvia Soler: “We live the experience with great enthusiasm”

Silvia Soler attended the Eurosport microphone in Tokyo 2020 to describe how they are living the days before the start of the competition. Sara Sorribes’ coach highlighted the joy that overwhelms the Spanish delegation upon landing in Tokyo and advises them to try to make the most of and enjoy a unique experience in every athlete’s career.

00:01:02, 8 minutes ago