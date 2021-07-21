Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis: Parcheesi, UNO … Sorribes reveals how the Navy passes time in the Olympic Village – Tennis video

Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, tennis: Parcheesi, UNO … Sorribes reveals how the Navy spends time in the Olympic Village

Sara Sorribes exclusively attended Eurosport and revealed how her first hours are being at the Olympic Village in Tokyo 2020. The Spanish tennis player was delighted with everything that surrounds the Olympic Games after her landing in Japan and also revealed how she manages the Navy to have fun in their spare time despite the strong sanitary restrictions imposed.

00:00:34, an hour ago