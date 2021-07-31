Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Novak Djokovic-Pablo Carreño: A bronze that tastes like pure gold (4-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Novak Djokovic-Pablo Carreño: A bronze that tastes like pure gold (4-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6)

Pablo Carreño has beaten Novak Djokovic in an epic match for bronze (4-6, 7-6 (6) and 6-3) and has added the fifth medal for the Spanish delegation. The Asturian has achieved the most important result of his career against neither more nor less than the number one in the world, a Djokovic who lost the papers during the third set breaking a racket and throwing another into the stands.

00:01:26, a minute ago