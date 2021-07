Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Muguruza, very cautious: “You don’t have to think about medals”

Garbiñe Muguruza attended Eurosport after winning his third match in Tokyo and reaching the quarterfinals. The Spanish overwhelmed the Belgian Van Uytvanck in another great match and is getting closer and closer to the medals, something she does not want to talk about excessively: “You don’t have to think much about the medals”

00:01:08, 20 minutes ago