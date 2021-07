Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Muguruza, after falling to Rybakina: “I have had almost no options”

Garbiñe Muguruza attended Eurosport after falling in the quarterfinals against Elena Rybakina and analyzed a very hard defeat that leaves him on the verge of the medals. The Spanish recognized that she had not felt comfortable in a duel in which she hardly had any options and in which she accused the accumulated fatigue of the previous matches.

00:01:30, 19 minutes ago