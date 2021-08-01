Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | More wood! The message Djokovic received from his father not to go to Tokyo

The Serbian, who also did not play the mixed doubles match in which he could win a bronze medal, left the event disappointed and left some unpleasant images, especially in the match against Carreño, in which he threw a racket earlier to break another against the net.

After winning the Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, there was much speculation about the possibility that the number one would not attend the Games, something that finally did not happen due to the enormous commitment that Novak wanted to show towards his country and the motivation to get a gold Olympian who still resisted him.

Weeks later, and after contesting the Olympic event, his father has revealed in the Business Stories podcast the message he sent encouraging him not to attend: “If my opinion means anything to you, I don’t think you should go to Tokyo. It’s a long way, there are no spectators, you would have to quarantine again. It’s just not to the Olympics. Dad loves you.”

Despite always hearing the words of his father, Djokovic decided to go and was clear in his answer: “Of course your opinion matters to me, Dad. I wanted to take three or four days to feel how my body was. I always recover quickly. Patriotism is very strong in my heart and in my head, Dad. You already know me, when I know about Serbia “

