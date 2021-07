Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Historical! This is how we live Pablo Carreño’s bronze from the cabin

Pablo Carreño made history by beating Novak Djokovic in the match against bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and in the Eurosport broadcast booth we lived it intensely with Álex Corretja and Fernando Ruiz. A unique moment for Spanish tennis and sport that allows us to add a new medal to the baggage of our delegation.

00:01:29, 3 minutes ago