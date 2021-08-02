Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Five golds, five stories

Tennis is over in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with all the medals distributed. Some took the bronze, others got the silver and only a privileged few hung the gold. Today we will talk about the latter, the five gold metals that climbed to the top of the podium and the history that each one keeps behind this great success.

MATE PAVIC / NIKOLA MEKTIC

They were the first to become champions in Tokyo and, surely, they were the ones with the clearest candidacy for Olympic gold. For multiple reasons. The first is evident, we are in front of a complete couple, two players who do everything well and who also complement each other, which is a pleasure. So why have they taken so many years to come together? So as not to abuse the rest, it sounds like a joke but it would have its logic. That of playing by memory can be used perfectly in their case, but if we also recapitulate the seven months that we have been in the season, we find that they came here with eight titles in thirteen tournaments played, it is not surprising that in Japan they have left through the big door . The most special thing was sharing the final with two other compatriots, Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic, giving Croatia for the first time a gold and a silver in tennis.

Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic

BELINDA BENCIC

We knew that the Swiss would come out, yes or yes, with two medals from her first Olympic Games, we only had to know what color they would be. Flawil’s was in charge of securing her first gold in the individual final by defeating Marketa Vondrousova and catching up with Marc Rosset (1992) and Federer / Wawrinka (Beijing 2008) as the third Swiss tennis player to climb to the top of the podium in an Olympics. A very special triumph for a player who always aspired to the maximum, since she was No. 1 junior or since she won that title in Toronto when she was just 18 years old. However, beyond the semifinals of the US Open 2019, he had never been able to star in a great conquest. After Japan, let’s hope her career takes a more regular flight and she starts fighting alongside the locker room leaders.

BARBORA KREJCIKOVA / KATERINA SINIAKOVA

After so many decades of dominance on the WTA circuit, where Czech women’s tennis has served as an absolute benchmark alongside the Russian and the American, finally the country of Sukova, Novotna, Kvitova, Pliskova, Strycova, Safarova or Hradecka savored the experience of an Olympic gold. It had to be in doubles, with the two best doubles players of today, finally allowing the Czech Republic to touch the dream sky. The triumph was achieved thanks to Krejcikova and Siniakova, thus adding the second gold in the history of Czech tennis since then. from Mecir in Seoul 1988, although Miroslav was born in Slovakia. A deserved award for the current number 1 couple in the world and a nice tribute to all those Czechs who tried and couldn’t get it. It goes for them.

BARBORA KREJCIKOVA / KATERINA SINIAKOVA

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Everyone assumed that Novak Djokovic would take the Olympic gold from Tokyo, that was the only objective for which the Serbian traveled to the Japanese capital. But of course, nobody thought that after winning the three Grand Slams played so far, a 24-year-old German was going to cross his path to beat him in three sets and add ten of the last eleven games of their semifinal duel. After giving the big surprise, the one from Hamburg was in charge of pulling chevrons against Khachanov so as not to miss a historic opportunity that already places him at the same table as Steffi Graf, Boris Becker and Michael Stich, the other three German tennis players who are they hung a gold in Olympic history. At a time when the world seemed to only have eyes for Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Berrettini when talking about the relay, the little prince Zverev has once again sneaked into the polls to remember who was the first to arrive of all this youth.

ANASTASIA PAVLYUCHENKOVA / ANDREY RUBLEV

We ended this review of the Olympic golds with a final that was practically a celebration, that of the Russian Olympic Committee. Four players, two couples, all of them with the same country in their portfolio, although not exactly. It did not matter much who was hanging the greatest of the metals, since in that track the importance and relevance that Russia will always have in the Olympic Games was being emphasized, regardless of whether they are sanctioned, forced to carry another flag or listen to a different anthem. Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova defeated Vesnina and Karatsev, but the first thing they did was meet the four of them in a corner and, together with the presence of Khachanov and his money, they took a photo in the form of a message: ‘Here we are, here we continue, pass whatever happens’. Reviewing the tennis medal table, no one has hung more on tennis than the Russians. In Paris 2024 they are expected more strongly than ever, hopefully already with the usual symbols.

ANASTASIA PAVLYUCHENKOVA / ANDREY RUBLEV

