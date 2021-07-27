Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis (F) | Video summary Sara Sorribes-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Goodbye to sleep (1-6, 3-6) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis (F) | Video summary Sara Sorribes-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Goodbye to sleep (1-6, 3-6)

The Spanish Sara Sorribes, protagonist of the first big surprise of the Olympic tennis tournament when she left out the number one, Ashleigh Barty, was eliminated this Tuesday in the round of 16 against the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The number 18 in the world ranking dominated Sorribes throughout the game and won 6-1 and 6-3 in just over an hour and a half. Sorribes is still alive in the doubles.

00:01:39, 13 hours ago