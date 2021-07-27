Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis (F) | Video summary Muguruza / Suárez-Bencic / Golubic: Goodbye in the super tie-break – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis (F) | Video summary Muguruza / Suárez-Bencic / Golubic: Goodbye in the super tie-break

Muguruza and Suárez lost to the Swiss Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic by 6-3, 1-6 and 9-11. After taking the first set 6-3 in 38 minutes without ever being threatened, Muguruza and Suárez gave up their first serve in the second set. Bencic increased his aggressiveness in the net and Golunbic took over the corridors. Luck and victory in the tie-break went to the Helvetians

00:01:27, 12 minutes ago