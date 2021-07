Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis (F) | Video summary Krejcikova / Siniakova-Badosa / Sorribes: Incomplete comeback

Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes lost to Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, top seeds, 6-2, 5-7 and 10-5. The Spanish overcame the first set and saved two match points to force the super tie-break, where the favorites increased their pace and level, and gave Badosa and Sorribes no options. Spain is left without representation in doubles.

00:01:35, 7 hours ago