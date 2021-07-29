Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Djokovic-Nishikori: To the semifinals without disheveled (6-2, 6-0) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Djokovic-Nishikori: To the semifinals without disheveled (6-2, 6-0)

Novak Djokovic managed to beat Kei Nishikori on the fast track (6-2, 6-0) and is one step closer to reaching Olympic gold. The Serbian showed his superiority from the start and did not let the Japanese wake up during the match. With this victory, Djokovic slips into the semifinals and will face the winner of the duel between the German Alexander Zverev and the French Jeremy Chardy.

00:01:37, 2 hours ago