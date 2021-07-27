Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Conchita Martínez: “The best thing is to go point to point and not think about the medals” – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Conchita Martínez: “The best thing is to go point by point and not think about the medals”

Conchita Martínez, Garbiñe Muguruza’s coach, attended Eurosport after the victory of her pupil against the Belgian Van Uytvanck that puts her in the quarterfinals of the women’s team at the Olympic Games. Conchita, who has gone through this situation, is clear about the best recipe for Garbiñe: “The best thing is to go point by point and not think about the medals”

00:01:42, 13 minutes ago