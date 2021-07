Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tennis | Carreño: “I have lost an opportunity but I have another one”

Pablo Carreño attended Eurosport after losing in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics to Russian Karen Khachanov. Far from regretting, the Asturian recognized the superiority of his rival and is already thinking about the game this Saturday in which he will fight for a bronze medal, which is a great prize.

00:01:26, 30 minutes ago