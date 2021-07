Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | “Apotheosis”, Corretja’s analysis of Carreño’s deed

Àlex Corretja, our Eurosport expert, analyzed Pablo Carreño’s historic bronze beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the medal match. “Apotheosis”, assures our commentator, who lived intensely the spectacular duel signed by the Asturian at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

00:00:49, 3 hours ago