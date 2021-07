Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | Álex Corretja analyzes the heat stroke of Badosa and the negative Spanish day

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Álex Corretja makes it clear that the heat stroke that Paula Badosa suffered was not a simple dizziness, but “something much more serious”, as Dr. Ángel Ruiz Cotorro confessed. In addition, the Eurosport expert also analyzed the negative day for the Spanish team with the defeats of Muguruza and Davidovich.

