Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | A bronze that tastes like gold, Pablo Carreño already has his medal

Pablo Carreño received his bronze medal after the grand final of the men’s tennis tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that Alexander Zverev won against Karen Khachanov. The Spaniard already has the highest award of his career that came on Saturday, after beating world number one, Serbian Novak Djokovic, in a real match.

00:00:42, 3 minutes ago