Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, tennis | 48 black hours of Djokovic: He retires from the fight for the bronze in mixed doubles

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic withdrew today from the mixed doubles match where he was seeking a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games due to injury, shortly after falling in the singles match for third place against Spaniard Pablo Carreño.

NADAL ALREADY KNOWS THE DAY OF HIS DEBUT AFTER MORE THAN A MONTH WITHOUT COMPETITION

Tennis | Novak Djokovic-Pablo Carreño: A bronze that tastes like pure gold (4-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6)

ATP Washington, DC

Nadal to debut against Sock or Nishioka at the Citi Open

15 HOURS AGO

Djokovic, what He was a couple with his compatriot Nina Stojanovic, could not appear in the match that was going to face the Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, with which the latter took bronze.

Tennis | Djokovic throws a racket and breaks another before the permissiveness of the chair

The reason was “a shoulder injury” suffered by the world’s number one tennis player, as explained by the International Tennis Federation through its official Twitter account. Djokovic was going to play the mixed doubles match after his match against Carreño, who defeated him this Saturday by two sets to one (6-4, 6-7, 6-3) and took the bronze.

Tennis | Djokovic-Zverev: Goodbye to the Golden Slam (6-1, 3-6 and 1-6)

Tokyo 2020 Men

Tennis | The worst day of a Djokovic who seemed invincible: Two defeats and unhinged

17 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

What’s coming: Djokovic, the worst rival for the bronze for Carreño (08:00)

19 HOURS AGO