Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taekwondo | Adriana Cerezo, in Eurosport: “I need time to put my feet on the ground – Taekwondo video

taekwondo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taekwondo | Adriana Cerezo, in Eurosport: “I need time to put my feet on the ground

The brand new Spanish silver medalist, Adriana Cerezo, visited the Eurosport set on the ‘Big in Japan’ program. The young woman from Madrid recounted her feelings and emotions after achieving her first metal in Tokyo when she was only 17 years old. Despite what has been achieved, Cerezo is ambitious and will seek to improve to achieve greater goals in the coming years. Enjoy the full interview.

00:17:48, 17 minutes ago