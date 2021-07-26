Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Table tennis (F) | Video summary Tianwei Feng-Maria Xiao: The Olympic dream is over (4-1) – Table Tennis video

Table tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Table tennis (F) | Video summary Tianwei Feng-Maria Xiao: The Olympic dream is over (4-1)

The Singaporean Tianwei Feng, ninth in the world rankings, ended the Olympic dream of the Spanish Maria Xiao, whom she beat in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 women’s singles table by 4-1. The UCAM Cartagena player dominated the first quarter by 11-8 and was close in the second, but ended up giving it 10-12 and from there the Asian was clearly superior, and won.

00:01:31, 19 minutes ago