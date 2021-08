Swimming

Olympic Games tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the women’s free 4×200 – Gold and Chinese Olympic record

China claimed the gold medal and the world record for the women’s 4×200 meters freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the fastest race in history, in which the US and Australian quartets, silver and bronze respectively, they also swam below the previous world record that Australia had held since the Gwangju World Cups in 2019.

00:10:48, 12 hours ago