Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary of the women’s 800m freestyle: Mireia Belmonte is out of the final.

The Spanish swimmer Mireia Belmonte finished her 800-meter freestyle series in seventh position (8: 26.71) and remains out of the final. This Friday, he will compete in his last discipline in the 4×400 styles test together with Lidon Muñoz, Jessica Ball and Africa Zamorano.

00:08:47, 2 hours ago