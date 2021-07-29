Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary of the women’s 800m freestyle: Jimena Pérez is out of the final. – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary of the women’s 800m freestyle: Jimena Pérez is out of the final.

Spanish swimmer Jimena Pérez finished her 800-meter freestyle series in fifth position. After a hesitant start to the career, the Cantabrian was climbing positions until reaching a fifth position in 8: 33.98, to 8.94 of the winner of the series, the Canadian Summer McIntosh. Jimena could not access the final with this result, and the options lie in Mireia Belmonte’s series

00:08:49, 16 minutes ago