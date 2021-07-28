Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary of the women’s 200m breaststroke: Jessica Vall qualifies for the semifinals. – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary women’s 200m breaststroke: Jessica Vall qualifies for the semifinals.

The Spanish swimmer Jessica Vall will compete again for the second consecutive time in the 200 breaststroke Olympic semifinals, after achieving a place among the sixteen best of the Tokyo Games this Wednesday, after signing a time of 2: 23.31 in the preliminaries. Marina García was less fortunate, who with her 2: 26.61 was left out. South African Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record.

00:04:09, 19 minutes ago