Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the semifinal of the 200 freestyle – Hugo González

Hugo González did not qualify for the final of the men’s 200 styles at the Olympic Games, finishing sixth in his semi-final with a time of 1: 57.96, 1.74 seconds behind the winner, the Chinese Shun Wang. González was far from being able to enter the race for medals, starring in one of the surprises of the day at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

00:03:31, an hour ago