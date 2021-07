Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the semi-final of the 200 backstroke – Nico González, fifth

Nico García qualified for the final of the 200 meters backstroke of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by setting the fifth best time of the semifinals with 1: 56.35, being the third in his series. The Spanish swimmer thus achieves a great result in his first Olympic event in a modality in which stars such as Ryan Murphy compete.

00:04:03, 15 minutes ago